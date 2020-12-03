Charles "Chuck" Edwin Brown, 87, of Mentor Headlands, Ohio, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby, Ohio, after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. He was born in Dilliner, Dunkard Township, to Charles Richard Brown and Sarah Catherine Dove Brown.

Charles moved to the Cleveland area from Pennsylvania after high school and worked as a machinist with Thompson Products, and continued working in this field with companies such as Eaton Axle, Lear Segler and finally, Lucas Aerospace from which he retired.

Charles enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family fishing, camping and working on old cars. One of his favorite activities was watching the Cleveland Indians play.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Charles served his community as a firefighter and proudly wore badge number 59 at Mentor Headlands Fire Station #2 for nearly 20 years. He achieved the rank of lieutenant and his time in service with the fire department was the highlight of his life.

Charles was preceded in death by his former wife, Mary Leu Stoner Brown Hajde.

Surviving are his children, Joyce (Thomas) Murphy, Marlene (Brad) Pethtel, Bobbie (Craig) Clark and David Brown. He is also survived by his brothers, George William, Robert, John and Thomas Brown; and his sisters, Sarah (Gracelio) Cruz and Bessie (Dave) Carter. He was also blessed to have 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by half-sister Ethel Marie Dove Bonavich; infant son Charles Edwin Brown Jr.; and sons-in-law Thomas Murphy and Adam Kenneally.

A small, private graveside service will be held according to Covid-19 guidelines for immediate family at Wolf's Cemetery in Dilliner. A memorial at a later date is planned.

Arrangements are in the care of the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, PA 15474, (724-725-5245).

