Charles Eugene Phillips (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Eugene Phillips.
Service Information
Richard R Herod Funeral Home
501 Morgantown St
Point Marion, PA
15474
(724)-725-5245
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard R Herod Funeral Home
501 Morgantown St
Point Marion, PA 15474
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Hewitt Cemetery
Rices Landing, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles Eugene Phillips, 71, of Greensboro, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his home. Born in Fairmont, W.Va., on June 17, 1948, he was a son of the late Tilden and Virginia (Fullem) Phillips.

He was formerly employed as a van supervisor for EMS Southwest for non-emergency patient transport.

Surviving are his wife, Kathy (Demaske) Phillips; five children and their spouses, Christine Phillips (Paul Powell), Kimberly (Ricky) Ferrell and Shelly Phillips (Charlie Brown), all of Fairmont, Jessica (Josh) Hall of Greensboro, and John (Anna) Phillips of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gary (Karen) Phillips, and Richard Phillips all of Fairmont; and a sister, Sharon (Frank) Cosco of Monongah, W.Va.

Deceased are one daughter, Tina Shaffer, and a grandson, Charlie Dale.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, in Hewitt Cemetery, Rices Landing, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the family at 501 Morgantown St., Point Marion, PA 15474.

www.herod-rishel.com
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.