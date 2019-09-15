Charles Eugene Phillips, 71, of Greensboro, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his home. Born in Fairmont, W.Va., on June 17, 1948, he was a son of the late Tilden and Virginia (Fullem) Phillips.

He was formerly employed as a van supervisor for EMS Southwest for non-emergency patient transport.

Surviving are his wife, Kathy (Demaske) Phillips; five children and their spouses, Christine Phillips (Paul Powell), Kimberly (Ricky) Ferrell and Shelly Phillips (Charlie Brown), all of Fairmont, Jessica (Josh) Hall of Greensboro, and John (Anna) Phillips of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gary (Karen) Phillips, and Richard Phillips all of Fairmont; and a sister, Sharon (Frank) Cosco of Monongah, W.Va.

Deceased are one daughter, Tina Shaffer, and a grandson, Charlie Dale.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, in Hewitt Cemetery, Rices Landing, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the family at 501 Morgantown St., Point Marion, PA 15474.

