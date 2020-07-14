It is with the heaviest of hearts that the family of Charles F. McCleery, of both West Alexander and Wheeling, W.Va., must tell all who loved him, that he has left us. Charlie was a man of steel, and he fought long and hard, but finally succumbed to brain cancer Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Charlie was born in Washington Hospital July 19, 1957, to James Crozier McCleery and Martha Bradbury McCleery of Washington.

He was raised in East Washington and loved riding dirt bikes and camping out with his many friends. He attended East Washington Grade School, and graduated with the Class of 1975 from Washington High School. He went on to become a real estate broker, getting his broker license at 18, and then on to a residential appraiser. He was the broker/co-owner of J. C. McCleery Real Estate located on West Chestnut Street, Washington, for many years. Charlie earned the designations of GRI and CRB. He was president of the Washington-Greene Association of Realtors in 1999.

Charlie was proceeded in death by his parents; and brother James Crozier McCleery, who died in 1962.

Charlie leaves his loving wife of 33 years, Beth McCleery; children Jessie McCleery Parkulo and husband Adam, James McCleery, and William McCleery. He is also survived by his sister, Martie McCleery Palar, husband Toar Palar and nephew Nic Palar. Also in-laws Bob and Vi Forrest, with which all Steelers games were watched with great fun in the most recent years. Charlie is also survived by Scott Forrest, Nancy Forrest Ollek (Del Jeed Ollek) and their children, niece and nephews Shannon Forrest, Alex Forrest, Bayunt Ollek, Gobind Ollek and newest Bailey Forrest.

Charlie loved life, and living it. He loved raising his family in West Alexander on his beautiful farm. He loved Jamaica and reggae music. He loved all music. He was a rocker all the way. All three of his children graduated from West Virginia University, making him a proud Mountaineer fan.

Charlie will be incredibly missed by so many and especially his wife and children. Charlie donated his body to science, by way of the Gift Registry, many years ago. Many will learn from him as in the past and the future.

The family thanks everyone for loving Charlie. There will be no formal gathering in the near future. The family wishes for friends and family to continue to celebrate life to the fullest in Charlie's honor, however if you would like to make a donation please do so to Amedisys Hospice Care, 300 Wharton Circle, Suite 260, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Irie

One Love