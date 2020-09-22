Charles Gzikowski, 70, of Conneaut Lake, formerly of Canonsburg, went to be with his Lord Saturday morning, September 19, 2020, in his residence, surrounded by family, after a five year battle with cancer. He was born April 15, 1950, in Avella, a son of Charles and Martha Randolph Gzikowski.

He was a 1968 graduate of Avella High School. On July 1, 1983, Charles married the former Cindy Melone, who survives.

He was employed for more than 25 years in the maintenance department at Caterpillar, Houston, retiring in 2015. He was a member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Canonsburg and most recently attended Reash Community Church in Cochranton. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, being outdoors, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, and going to country music concerts.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Robin Christofaro and husband Mike of Canonsburg, the Rev. Ryan C. Gzikowski of Pittsburgh, and Dr. Brittany Mears and husband Denny of Atlantic; a brother, Henry Gzikowski and wife Shirley of Avella; a sister, Margaret McDaniel and husband Bill of Barnesville, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Jordan, Deja, Zoe, Nick, Fred, Marina, Anastasia, Lexy, Camden and Caleb; and one great-granddaughter, Ava.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Katie Dupain; two brothers, Raymond Gzikowski and Charles Gzikowski II.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, October 10, in Reash Community Church, 3607 Reash Church Road, Cochranton, PA 16314, with the Rev. Randy Keeling, pastor of the church, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Reash Community Church, 3607 Reash Church Road, Cochranton, PA 16314.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.