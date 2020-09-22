1/1
Charles Gzikowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Gzikowski, 70, of Conneaut Lake, formerly of Canonsburg, went to be with his Lord Saturday morning, September 19, 2020, in his residence, surrounded by family, after a five year battle with cancer. He was born April 15, 1950, in Avella, a son of Charles and Martha Randolph Gzikowski.

He was a 1968 graduate of Avella High School. On July 1, 1983, Charles married the former Cindy Melone, who survives.

He was employed for more than 25 years in the maintenance department at Caterpillar, Houston, retiring in 2015. He was a member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Canonsburg and most recently attended Reash Community Church in Cochranton. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, being outdoors, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, and going to country music concerts.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Robin Christofaro and husband Mike of Canonsburg, the Rev. Ryan C. Gzikowski of Pittsburgh, and Dr. Brittany Mears and husband Denny of Atlantic; a brother, Henry Gzikowski and wife Shirley of Avella; a sister, Margaret McDaniel and husband Bill of Barnesville, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Jordan, Deja, Zoe, Nick, Fred, Marina, Anastasia, Lexy, Camden and Caleb; and one great-granddaughter, Ava.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Katie Dupain; two brothers, Raymond Gzikowski and Charles Gzikowski II.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, October 10, in Reash Community Church, 3607 Reash Church Road, Cochranton, PA 16314, with the Rev. Randy Keeling, pastor of the church, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Reash Community Church, 3607 Reash Church Road, Cochranton, PA 16314.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved