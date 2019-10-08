On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Charles "Chuck" Hemelrick, 81, of Washington, went to his heavenly home.

Chuck was born April 2, 1938, in Washington, a son of Harold and Opal Hemelrick.

Chuck was a family man and an avid coon hunter and trapper. He was a jack of all trades. He attended Trinity High School. He traveled and resided in many states and had many jobs, including farming, mills, managing apartment complexes and gas stations.

On June 16, 1975, he married the love of his life, Mary Biery Hemelrick, by whom he is survived, along with daughters Ellen Tetreault of Daytona Beach, Fla., Lori Thacker of Denver, N.C., Tracie (Craig) Six of Wellsburg, W.Va., Sheryl (David) High of Springdale, Ark., and Jeni (Fernando) Garcia of Glendale, Ariz.; and a son, Mike (Sherrie) Hemelrick of Washington. He is cherished by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are a brother, James Hemelrick of Yuma, Ariz., and his beloved Boston terrier, Bo.

He was preceded in death by his two sons, Charles Hemelrick Jr. and Terry Hemelrick, who died in infancy; a daughter, Brenda Hemelrick, who died in infancy; and two brothers, Donald and Edward "Butch" Hemelrick.

At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation and the service will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA, 15323. 724-663-7373, youngfhinc.com.