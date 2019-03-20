Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles J. Hudock.

Charles J. Hudock, 71, of Scenery Hill, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, in UPMC-Montefiore hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born in New Eagle, a son of the late John and Tressa Muzina Hudock.

Charles served his country in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War.

In his spare time, he enjoyed reading and riding his Harley Davidson. He had worked as a pipefitter for U.S. Steel – Clairton Works.

Surviving are two daughters, Charlynne Hudock Dicks and Bonnie Young; three brothers, John and Norma Hudock, Bernard and Melanie Hudock and George and Ruth Hudock; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Rhome Funeral Home Inc., 1209 Grand Boulevard, Monessen.

Contributions may be made to the the Vietnam "Moving Wall" in Charles' memory.

