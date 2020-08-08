1/1
Charles J. Wolanski
1957 - 2020
Charles J. Wolanski, 63, of Burgettstown, Hanover Township, passed away Thursday evening, August 6, 2020, in his home, after a three-year illness.

He was born March 28, 1957, a son of Wanda Roach Wolanski of Hookstown and the late Stephen Wolanski Sr.

A graduate of South Side Beaver High School, he worked on the Barge Lines on the Monongahela River before working on the Road Department for Hanover Township, Washington County, for 30 years. Most recently he worked for Iannetti Garden Center for 12 years.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, camping, mushroom hunting, going to the casino and watching Westerns. He was always willing to help anyone in need with his heavy equipment.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Greene Wolanski, whom he married August 6, 2005; his three children, Scott Wolanski and wife Brandy of New Cumberland, W.Va., Renee Wolanski of Hanover Township and Eric Wolanski of Hanover Township; grandchildren Julian Lamb and Wyatt Wolanski; stepchildren Allen L. Crow of North Carolina, Betty Crow of Burgettstown and Roy Shuble Jr. of Richmond, Ohio; a brother, Stephen Wolanski Jr. and wife Alice of Weirton, W.Va.; sisters Cathy Smith and husband Charles of Hookstown, Shirley Baker and husband Russ of Eldersville, and Terri Heinlein and husband Kenny of Georgetown; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his father, is a sister, Carolyn Bradley.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 10, in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021. Services will be held privately.

In keeping with state requirements, the number of people visiting the funeral home is limited to 25 at a time. All guests are required to wear face masks and are asked to limit their visit to 15-20 minutes.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
