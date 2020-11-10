Charles L. "Chuck" Gardner Jr., 65, of Muse, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 8, 2020, in his home. He was born August 9, 1955, a son of the late Charles L. and Theresa Baldassiri Gardner Sr.

Charlie lived his life in Muse and was a graduate of Canon-McMillan High School and a member of the North Strabane Township Volunteer Fire Department. He had been a crane operator in railroading prior to his retirement and general chairman of the Brotherhood of Maintenance.

Charlie was interested in model railroading and was an avid trapper, hunter and fisherman. He proudly served with the United States Army.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his two beloved daughters, Jill Rothka and her fiance, Michael Dennis of Chambersburg, and Jackie Gardner of Muse; Richie Klawuhn, who was like a son to him; brother Clyde (Shirley) Gardner of Washington; sister Victoria Krenzelak of Muse; five grandchildren, Sean Rothka (Autumn), Tyler Rothka (Kaitlyn), Morgan Rothka, Kylie Dennis and Jase Maiden; two great-grandsons, Andrew and Alister Rothka; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 12. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray, with full military rites accorded by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 Honor Guard of Canonsburg and the United States Army.

