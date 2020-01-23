Charles "Chuckie" Matthews, 64, of Washington, died Monday, January 20, 2020, in his home.

He was born June 25, 1955, in Washington, a son of the late Ernest Matthews and Thomasina Lowe Matthews.

Chuckie was a 1974 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School, Canonsburg, and retired from Columbia Gas in 2008.

He was a jack-of-all-trades, always helping everyone. He was an amazing father, grandfather and loved his family dearly. He also coached many sports.

Surviving are his children, Charles "CJ" Matthews II (Awilda "Lala") of Washington, Ashley R. Matthews of Washington and Audrey Matthews of Washington; four brothers, John Matthews of Mercer, Mack Matthews of Canonsburg, Dennis (Sherri) Matthews of Canonsburg and Thomas Matthews of Massachusetts; four sisters, Blanche McClain (James), Michelle Matthews and Pamela Matthews, all of Canonsburg, and Amanda Matthews of Washington; two stepchildren, Randy Taylor of Pittsburgh and Kathe Taylor of Donora; his significant other, Beverly E. Washington of Houston and her son, Malik Washington of Philadelphia; mother of his children Rhonda Matthews of Washington; seven grandchildren, Ariana Matthews, Alia Matthews, Charles Matthews III, Brendan Matthews, Steffan Burch Matthews, Danyel Becker and Marte "TayTay" Taylor; mother-in-law Audrey Wheeler (the late George) of Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are four siblings, Donald, Michael, Carol and Connie Matthews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Saturday, January 25, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Pastor Joseph E. Wheeler with Pathway to Christ Full Gospel Baptist Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.funeralbill.com to assist with funeral expenses.

