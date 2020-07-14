Charles Mattish

Charles "Butch" Mattish, 75, longtime resident of Clarksville and Lehigh Acres, Fla., passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Keystone Place at Terra Bella in Land O Lakes, Fla.

He was born December 27, 1944, a son of Rudolph "Rudy" and Julia Mattish of Clarksville.

Butch was a graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and earned a certificate of completion from the Electrical Training Center in Gaithersburg, Md. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War doing a tour in Germany. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America, AARP, American Legion and was an avid fisherman and golfer, spending many rounds with the Shriners. He was a member of the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Clarksville and St. Raphael Catholic Church in Lehigh Acres.

He was preceded in death by a son, Brent Michael Mattish (43).

He is survived by a son, Charles A. "Chuck" Mattish of Clarksville; and two grandchildren, Charles "Chas" and Anna Mattish; a sister, Darlene J. Battistoni and brother-in-law, P. Roger Battistoni, both of Land O Lakes.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity Memorial Gardens, Trinity, Fla. Internment will be held in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg,which will be announced at a later date.