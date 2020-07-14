1/
Charles Mattish
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles "Butch" Mattish, 75, longtime resident of Clarksville and Lehigh Acres, Fla., passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Keystone Place at Terra Bella in Land O Lakes, Fla.

He was born December 27, 1944, a son of Rudolph "Rudy" and Julia Mattish of Clarksville.

Butch was a graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and earned a certificate of completion from the Electrical Training Center in Gaithersburg, Md. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War doing a tour in Germany. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America, AARP, American Legion and was an avid fisherman and golfer, spending many rounds with the Shriners. He was a member of the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Clarksville and St. Raphael Catholic Church in Lehigh Acres.

He was preceded in death by a son, Brent Michael Mattish (43).

He is survived by a son, Charles A. "Chuck" Mattish of Clarksville; and two grandchildren, Charles "Chas" and Anna Mattish; a sister, Darlene J. Battistoni and brother-in-law, P. Roger Battistoni, both of Land O Lakes.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity Memorial Gardens, Trinity, Fla. Internment will be held in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg,which will be announced at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved