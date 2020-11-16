1/1
Charles P. Urdenis
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Charles P. Urdenis, 88, of Bentleyville, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Mon Valley Hospital.

He was born May 14, 1932, in Ellsworth, a son of the late Michael and Anna Todd Urdenis.

Charles was a 1950 graduate of Monessen High School and a 1958 graduate of the Douglas School of Business.

Mr. Urdenis was a U.S. Army veteran stationed in Vienna, Austria during the Korean War.

He was employed as a corporate cost account at various companies.

Mr. Urdenis was a faithful, longtime member or the Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church in Belle Vernon and was a 25-year member of the church council.

He enjoyed gardening and reading.

In 1956, he married Julia Barabas Urdenis, who survives. Together they celebrated 64 years of marriage.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four children, Julie A. Urdenis of Lakewood, Colo., Shari H. Henry of Rancho Bernardo, Calif., Charles M. Urdenis of Littleton, Colo., and Reenie M. Johnson of Warriors Mark; six grandchildren, Patrick, Mathew, Challen, Greyson, Landon and Weston; two nieces, Marjory Kerekes and Rosen Pilpier; a nephew, Michael Sitar.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are four siblings, Ann Horak, Mike Urdenis, Mary Todd and Helen Sitar.

Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Tuesday, November 17, in the Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, 222 Mary Street, Belle Vernon, PA 15012, with the Rev. Stefan Gresh officiating. Burial will follow in the Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Holy Resurrection Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home. Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church
NOV
17
Service
11:00 AM
Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Greenlee Funeral Home - Bentleyville
619 Main Street
Bentleyville, PA 15314
7242392191
