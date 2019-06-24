Charles R. Greer, 85, of Washington, passed away peacefully Friday, June 21, 2019.

He was born September 4, 1933, in Washington, a son of the late Theodore R. and Olive White Greer.

On August 8, 1979, he married Alice Naylor, who died in March 1998.

Charles retired from Washington Steel in 1995 after 32 years.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict from 1951 to 1955.

Charles was a life member of Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 927, Moose Lodge 22, Arden Club, and Jessop Employees Club, all of Washington.

He loved to play darts and watch any sports on TV.

Charles is survived by a stepdaughter, Cindy Powell of Washington; two stepgrandchildren, Michelle Powell and Kim Strawn; four siblings, Terry Greer, Lillian Frabel, Fern Wheeler and Patty Shuba, all of Washington; and several stepgreat-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a stepdaughter, Debbie McQuay; a stepgranddaughter, Misty Blue Morrison; a brother, Robert Greer; and a sister, Shirley Anderson.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Thomas W. Hummell, supervisor, Douglas M. Jones, director, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.