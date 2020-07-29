Charles R. King, 90, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Waynesburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born January 18, 1930, in Brave, a son of the late Alvy Ray and Mary Moore King.

Charles was a Greene County resident his whole life. He was a member of Rolling Meadows Church of God, Waynesburg.

Charles served in the U.S. Army from 1948-1972, where he served during the Korean and Vietnam wars as a military police officer and later became a 1st platoon sergeant. During his enlistment time, he also escorted President Lyndon B. Johnson's motorcade. Charles attended EUCOM Intelligence and MP school in Oberammergau, Germany from Dec. 1951 – Jan. 1952, where he became a Certified MP. He served as an MP in Washington, D.C., during the Civil Rights Movement. Charles was trained in many forms of weaponry and received many medals.

He married Sandra Smitley September 16, 2002. They were married for 17 years.

Charles was employed with Greene County as chief deputy sheriff for 17 years. He was also employed by Community Action Southwest as a van driver for 12 years.

Charles was a member of the Waynesburg American Legion Post #330 for more than 50 years. He was also a member of the Center Township Volunteer Fire Auxiliary, Waynesburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4793 and Waynesburg Moose Lodge Post #461.

Charles loved mowing his lawn, hunting, fishing, dancing and watching Westerns, especially Gunsmoke. He enjoyed family gatherings, where he always made his famous roasted turkey, with its secret ingredients. Everyone wanted to know the recipe, but instead of just telling them, he gave them one ingredient each year. Charles secretly gave the recipe to the Center Township Fire Department to include in their cookbook, which was sold in the community during their 50th anniversary celebration.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Charlie (Karen) King of Tucson, Ariz., James (Joyce) King of Wilmington, Ohio, and William King of Uniontown; one stepdaughter, Lisa Clark of Madison, Tenn.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; twosiblings, Mary Finch and Ray (Helen) King, both of Waynesburg; several nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Muffie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Thomas King, Harry King, Elizabeth Parrick, Martha McKahan and Ruth Bungard.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 3, in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township, with full military honors conducted by the United States Army and the Greene County Honor Guard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181.

View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.