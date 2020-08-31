Charles R. Murray passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, in the Donnell House.

He was born on March 4, 1933, in Glassport, a son of the late Daniel and Lavina Murray.

A 1950 graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, he went on to complete a 1500-hour course in electronics at Penn Technical Institute, in Pittsburgh. Mr. Murray also attended Youngstown State University, and completed numerous technical courses at air navigation facilities at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City, Okla.

He was a career employee of the Federal Aviation Administration, and served in technical and management positions at numerous locations in the east, midwest, and on Wake Island, in the Pacific.

A veteran of the United States Navy, he served during the Korean War.

Charles served for a time as a tutor, and board member of the Washington Literary Council.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and a life member of the Elks Lodge 776.

Charles enjoyed playing golf, and twice shot a hole-in-one.

On October 3, 1964, he married Janet Zecker, who survives.

Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Daniel E. Murray, and a sister, Clara Driscoll.

Memorial donations may be made to the City Mission, 84 W. Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Ave, Washington.

Additional information a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.