Charles R. Rush, Sr., 83, of Eighty Four, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, in North Strabane Retirement Village.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition.