Charles R. Schulte, 97, of Cross Creek, passed away peacefully Monday morning, September 2, 2019, under the care of the compassionate staff of Evergreen Assisted Living, Washington. He was born May 12, 1922, in Cedar Grove, a son of the late Ferdinand and Unice Schaffer Schulte. He attended school and worked for American Zinc in Langeloth before working as a tractor operator and millwright for J&L Steel in Aliquippa for 35 years, retiring in 1982.

Mr. Schulte was a member of both Cross Creek United Presbyterian Church and Burgettstown Senior Citizens Center, where he was active with Meals on Wheels and playing dart ball.

A jack-of-all trades, he enjoyed working with wood, stone and brick and was always willing to help his neighbors with anything they needed.

His beloved wife of more than 70 years, Frances Porter Schulte, whom he married June 26, 1941, passed away March 8, 2013.

He is survived by his son, Roy W. Schulte and wife Judith of Burgettstown; his two loving daughters, Ruth Ann Sentipal and husband James of Cross Creek, and Ethel I. Sentipal and husband Joseph of Burgettstown; seven grandchildren, Billie, Patricia, Janet, Tracy, Georgia, Sandy and Joseph; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The last of his immediate family, deceased in addition to his parents and wife are his two brothers, Robert and William Schulte; and sisters Verna Markey and Zelda Rommes.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, in Cross Creek United Presbyterian Church, Burgettstown, with the Rev. William Roemer officiating. Everyone is kindly asked to go directly to the church Friday morning. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in Cross Creek Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Mr. Schulte in a special way may do so by making a memorial donation in his memory to Cross Creek United Presbyterian Church, 1154 Eldersville Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, or the Burgetttsown Area Senior Citizens Association, 200 Senior Way, Burgettstown, PA 15021.