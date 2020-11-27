Charles R. Whitehill, 84, of Moore, S.C., died Friday, November 20, 2020, in Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born September 22, 1936, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Charles A. Whitehill and Wilma Coffield Lucatorto.

A U.S. Marine veteran, Mr. Whitehill was a graduate of Trinity High School, Washington, Class of 1954, and received his bachelor's degree from Waynesburg College in Waynesburg, Class of 1960. He played football and basketball in both and also semi-pro football for Washington Merchants in Washington.

Charles was the president of Shuron Limited. He was an avid golfer who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Charles was a member of The Catholic Church of Jesus Our Risen Savior.

Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Jacqueline Vinisky Whitehill; his daughter, Susan Whitehill of Spartanburg, S.C.; his son, Charles G. Whitehill and wife Whitney of Greenville, S.C.; granddaughter Alexandra Whitehill and her fiance, Russell Sanders of Columbia, S.C.; grandson Adam Whitehill and wife Emma of Spartanburg; granddaughters Brenna Whitehill of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Brooke Whitehill of Greenville; brother Gerald Lucatorto of Washington; and sister Evelyn Dolan and husband Tom of Houston, Texas.

Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by his stepfather, Frank Lucatorto.

No services will be held at this time.

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel