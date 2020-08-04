Charles Raymond Strope, 79, of Waynesburg, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, in the Washington Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born June 7, 1941, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Floren and Ruby M. Keener Strope.

Charles was a 1962 graduate of Waynesburg High School. In 1963, he entered the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.

On August 19, 1966, he married Annette Leichliter Strope, who survives.

Charles was a retired coal miner and shaft construction worker. He worked for R.G. Johnson and the Marianna Mine.

He was a lifetime resident of Waynesburg, was a member of the United Mine Workers of America and was a National Rifle Association supporter.

Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Michelle (Floyd) Conaway of Waynesburg; a son, Michael Raymond Strope of Carmichaels; four grandchildren, Courtney Elizabeth Strope, Jeremy Conaway, Nicole Conaway and Jennifer Conaway; three great-grandchildren, Aaron Conaway, Victoria Trew and Kacey Conaway; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his dog, Ginger.

Deceased are four brothers, Gene, Richard, James and Tom Strope; and his beloved dog, Rusty.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of services, Thursday, August 6, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, with Rev. Richard Berkey officiating, followed by interment in Greene County Memorial Park with military honors by Greene County Veterans. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com