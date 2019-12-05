Charles Richard "Dick" McWilliams, 75, of San Tan Valley, Ariz., formerly of Greene County, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 21, 2019, in his home.

Dick was born January 12, 1944, in Rices Landing. He was a son of the late Charles S. and Velma L. McWilliams of Carmichaels.

Dick was a retired superintendent for the CertainTeed Corporation in Fremont, Calif. He spent many years coaching Senior League baseball and Little League wrestling. Dick had been an avid photographer and enjoyed golfing with his friends from Arizona and Canada. But more than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Dick is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol Campbell McWilliams; his son, David (Jan) McWilliams of Discovery Bay, Calif.; three daughters, Gretchen (Don) Henderson of Waynesburg, Betsy (Mike) Garcia, of Urbana, Md., and Karey (John) Ardjomand of Los Gatos, Calif.; a grandson, Dustin Henderson of Houston; seven granddaughters, Candy Good of Houston, Texas, Melinda (Rich) Ford of Waynesburg, Nikky McWilliams of San Tan Valley, Ariz., Molly Cheek of Waynesburg, Carly Garcia of Urbana and Kiran McWilliams and Kyla McWilliams, both of Discovery Bay; and seven great-grandchildren, Kol, Aylah and Chloe Ford, Louden, Lily and Easton Cheek and Camden Henderson. Dick is also survived by his brother, Ralph (Mardell) McWilliams of Carmichaels; several nieces and nephews; and a foster son, David Areford of Waynesburg.

He was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Stella Mae Ford, and a brother, Morgan McWilliams.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, you consider making a donation in Dick's name to Father Flannigan's Boys Town, 200 Flannigan Boulevard, P.O. Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010-9988.

A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date in Waynesburg.