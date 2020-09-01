1/
Charles Ronald Ewing
Charles Ronald "Ron" Ewing, of Cecil, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 30, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital, after a short illness.

Born May 12, 1937, he was a son of the late Charles and Izetta Eaton Ewing.

On December 30, 1966, he married Gwendolyn Joy McCoy Ewing, who survives.

Mr. Ewing is also survived by a sister, Beverly (Dutch) Triplett of Beaver; sisters-in-law Jan Craig of North Carolina and Carol (Harry) Epstein of Florida; his best friend, Duie (Jean) Matenkosky of Jeannette; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron graduated from West Allegheny High School, attended Grove City College and graduated from American Flyer Flight School in Oklahoma. He had a life-long passion for flight. He designed, built and flew model airplanes since he was a child and owned and flew his Cessna 150 from 1969 until 2004. Following that he rode motorcycles and motor scooters.

He loved his many dogs and cats, especially his cat, "Ted" a rescue from Washington Area Humane Society, who misses him greatly.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. All arrangements are entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Washington Area Human Society, P.O. Box 66, Eight Four, PA 15330.

Sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
7246932800
