Charles Scruppi, Jr., 80, of Wintersville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Valley Hospice North.

He was born August 15, 1939, in Washington, to the late Charles and Mary Turkaly Scruppi.

He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, worked as a baggage handler for many years at Delta Airlines and was Catholic by faith. Charles enjoyed golfing and gambling.

He is survived by daughter Charlynn (Mike) Dzambo of Maryland; two grandchildren; one great-grandson; brother Raymond (Pam) Scruppi of Bulger; and sister Linda (Sergie) Sziminski of Burgettstown.

He was preceded in death by brother David G. Scruppi on June 18, 2018, and several nieces and nephews.

Charles will have no service at this time. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Schuetz Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To leave condolences, visit www.schuetzfuneralhome.com.