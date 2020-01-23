Charles W. Calvert, 85, of Waynesburg, formerly of Brave, died Monday, January 20, 2020, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg.

He was born October 10, 1934, in Wayne Township, a son of the late Delbert Calvert and Donnis Moore Calvert.

Mr. Calvert formerly worked at Seneca Glass, Sanders Floor Covering and Seneca Center. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his children, Rhonda (Dale) McDaniel of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., and Richard (Judy) Calvert of Spraggs; grandchildren Charla (Garrett) Miller, Ciara McDaniel and Johnna, Sarah and Delbert Calvert; and siblings Ruth Wise and Peggy (Jim) Dulaney.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Calvert, whom he married July 4, 1964, and who died October 19, 2009; a grandson, Charles R. Calvert; and siblings Leonard Calvert and Martha Wiley.

Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday in Owen-Neely Funeral Home, Blacksville, W.Va., where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, with Pastor Jake Judy officiating. Interment will follow in Blacksville Cemetery.