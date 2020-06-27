Charles W. Russell Sr., 80, of Belleview, Fla., formerly of Langeloth, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Ocala, Fla.

He was born May 8, 1940, in Hickory, a son of the late George Earl and Gertrude McKeag Russell.

Charles was a 1958 graduate of Hickory High School and served as an Airman First Class in the United States Air Force from 1959 until he was honorably discharged in 1963.

He worked as a mobile equipment mechanic for 38 years at Climax Molybdenum Co. in Langeloth, retiring in 2002. He served many years as an officer of the UAW local.

Charles was a member of Cherry Valley Sportsmen's Club, Jamestown Firemen's Club and American Legion Post 69 of Avon Park, Fla. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his family, his dog Jackson and nature.

On August 5, 1959, he married Dorothy Jane Ihnat, who passed away March 22, 2011.

Surviving Mr. Russell are two daughters, Terri Burbol of Ninety Six, S.C., and Karen Russell and her husband, Jahan Saghafi of Bellvue, Wash.; three sons, Charles (Lora) Russell of Hookstown, Ronald (Beth) Russell of Peters Township, Dennis (Lisa) Russell of Langeloth; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Doris Stiltenpole of Washington, Ruth (Sam) Rankin of Rocky Mount, Va., and Lois M. Russell of Hickory; also his special lady, Lorraine Eckert of Ocala, Fla.

Deceased, in addition to his wife of 51 years and his parents, are twin infant daughters, Mary and Dorothy Russell; brothers George E. Russell Jr. and Robert Russell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.