Charles W. Russell Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles W. Russell Sr., 80, of Belleview, Fla., formerly of Langeloth, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Ocala, Fla.

He was born May 8, 1940, in Hickory, a son of the late George Earl and Gertrude McKeag Russell.

Charles was a 1958 graduate of Hickory High School and served as an Airman First Class in the United States Air Force from 1959 until he was honorably discharged in 1963.

He worked as a mobile equipment mechanic for 38 years at Climax Molybdenum Co. in Langeloth, retiring in 2002. He served many years as an officer of the UAW local.

Charles was a member of Cherry Valley Sportsmen's Club, Jamestown Firemen's Club and American Legion Post 69 of Avon Park, Fla. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his family, his dog Jackson and nature.

On August 5, 1959, he married Dorothy Jane Ihnat, who passed away March 22, 2011.

Surviving Mr. Russell are two daughters, Terri Burbol of Ninety Six, S.C., and Karen Russell and her husband, Jahan Saghafi of Bellvue, Wash.; three sons, Charles (Lora) Russell of Hookstown, Ronald (Beth) Russell of Peters Township, Dennis (Lisa) Russell of Langeloth; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Doris Stiltenpole of Washington, Ruth (Sam) Rankin of Rocky Mount, Va., and Lois M. Russell of Hickory; also his special lady, Lorraine Eckert of Ocala, Fla.

Deceased, in addition to his wife of 51 years and his parents, are twin infant daughters, Mary and Dorothy Russell; brothers George E. Russell Jr. and Robert Russell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved