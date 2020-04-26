Charles William Garber, 79, of Waynesburg, died at 9:15 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, in his home.

He was born Friday, January 10, 1941, at home in Waynesburg, a son of the late Jack Garber and Ruth Phillips Garber.

Mr. Garber was a member of the Washington Street United Methodist Church in Waynesburg. Charles was a graduate of Waynesburg High School class of 1960. He was a veteran, having served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from April 1962 to April 1965 and was stationed in Germany. He enjoyed NASCAR, travel, camping and visiting relatives.

Following high school, Charles worked as a mail clerk in Harrisburg. He worked as the bartender for the Triangle Hotel and Waynesburg Moose Lodge 461, where he had also served as an officer both locally and at the district level. He earned both the Fellowship and Pilgrim degrees. For 30 years, he worked as a coal miner at the Cumberland Coal Mine. Then for 14 years, he worked for Fox Charter in Waynesburg.

Charles enjoyed driving the students of West Greene sports, especially the softball team with coaches Mr. Jackson and Mr. Simms. He was a member of the James Farrell American Legion 330 and a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4793, both in Waynesburg.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca L. Wood Garber, whom he married July 29, 1967.

Also surviving are four daughters, Jessica Lee (Bill) Price of New Castle, Jacquilyn Ruth (Mike) Bihum of Waynesburg, Katheryn Bess (Bryan) Hixenbaugh of Graysville and Daphna Christine Kisner of Homestead, two son, Damon Michael (Karen) Garber of Waynesburg and Charles Jackson (Julie) Garber of Westbrook, Maine; 20 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother, Harold Ray "Buck" (Peggy) Garber of Wellington, Fla.; two aunts, Viola Johnson of Sycamore and Opal Gilmore of Ohio, an uncle, George Phillips of Somerset; and several nieces, nephews and cousins across the United States.

Deceased two sisters, Louisa Cumpston and Nancy Gilbert, and a brother, James H. Garber.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, all visitation and services will be private with the Rev. William Parker officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with his arrangements. Graveside military honors will be accorded by Veterans of Greene County.

Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.