Charles William "Billy" MacFarland, 70, of Canonsburg, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born December 13, 1948, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Charles William and AnnaBelle Tizik MacFarland.

Billy graduated from Canon-McMillan High School in 1966 and attended Greenbrier Military School and the University of Pittsburgh.

Mr. MacFarland was an excellent golfer and was passionate about the game.

Surviving are his brother, James MacFarland and wife Janet.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Beinhauer-Bogan Funeral Home, 164 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-5810, where services will be held at noon Friday, November 22. Interment will follow in Woodruff Memorial Park Cemetery.