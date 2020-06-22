Charlie James Hockenberry
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charlie James Hockenberry, 71, of Washington, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Washington Hospital Emergency Room.

He was born June 20, 1948, in Riemsburg, a son of the late Clarence Hockenberry and Martha Wallace Hockenberry.

Charlie was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked at Enlow Fork Mine as a miner for 17 years.

Charlie loved working in the yard and golfing. He was a member of Indian Run Golf Course. He enjoyed going to games and watching his grandson, Donny, play lacrosse.

On February 25, 1972, he married Joan Harcarik, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Kristy (Michael) Chambers of Washington; two brothers, Dean Hockenberry of Pasadena, Md. and Clayton (Tracy) Hockenberry of Natrona Heights; a sister, Carol Remaley of Brackenridge; a grandson, Donny Chambers of Washington; a sister-in-law, Jeannie (Kerry) Lamson of Matthews, N.C.; many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three brothers, Ronny, Eugene, Clarence Hockenberry Jr.; and a sister, Patricia Ross.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved