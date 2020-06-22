Charlie James Hockenberry, 71, of Washington, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Washington Hospital Emergency Room.

He was born June 20, 1948, in Riemsburg, a son of the late Clarence Hockenberry and Martha Wallace Hockenberry.

Charlie was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked at Enlow Fork Mine as a miner for 17 years.

Charlie loved working in the yard and golfing. He was a member of Indian Run Golf Course. He enjoyed going to games and watching his grandson, Donny, play lacrosse.

On February 25, 1972, he married Joan Harcarik, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Kristy (Michael) Chambers of Washington; two brothers, Dean Hockenberry of Pasadena, Md. and Clayton (Tracy) Hockenberry of Natrona Heights; a sister, Carol Remaley of Brackenridge; a grandson, Donny Chambers of Washington; a sister-in-law, Jeannie (Kerry) Lamson of Matthews, N.C.; many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three brothers, Ronny, Eugene, Clarence Hockenberry Jr.; and a sister, Patricia Ross.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

