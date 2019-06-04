Charlotta L. Polen Fordyce, 90, of Waynesburg, died at 4 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

She was born Wednesday, August 22, 1928, in Ryerson Station, a daughter of the late Harry D. Polen and Mary Charlotta Graham Polen.

Mrs. Fordyce was a member of the South Wheeling Baptist Church in Ryerson Station. She worked as a cook at several different restaurants throughout the area. She was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them.

Her husband, William A. Fordyce, died November 21, 1959.

Surviving are two daughters, Byllye Sue Miller and Sylvia Fordyce, both of Waynesburg; two sons, Edward A. Fordyce and wife Ramona of Garards Fort and James D. Fordyce of Waynesburg, formerly of Oklahoma; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Lohr of Wheeling, W.Va., and Harriett Brower of Washington; a brother, George Polen and wife Joan of Tega Cay, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sons, Larry W. Fordyce and Charles D. "Chuck" Fordyce; two sisters, Irene Cunningham and Irma Joan Polen; and a brother, James Polen.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. The family is holding a public memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, in First Baptist Church, 303 West High Street, Waynesburg, with Pastor Paul W. Salosky Jr. officiating. Burial will be private.

Arrangements are entrusted to Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

