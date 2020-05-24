Charlotte Ann Chome, 62, of Hickory, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Washington Hospital.She was born March 16, 1958, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Andrew Sr. and Lily Saieva Popich.She was a member of Holy Rosary Church and Muse Italian Club Auxiliary. She enjoyed working the club spaghetti dinners, going to camp and spending time with family.She worked as a coordinator/team leader for Black Box Inc. in Lawrence for 32 years.She is survived by husband, Chris Chome; daughter, Jade Marie Chome, both of Hickory; mother, Lily Popich; a brother, Jody "Joe" Popich, both of Muse; sister-in-law, Nancy L. Popich; nephew, Andrew (Heather) Popich III; great-niece and nephews, Blake and Cash Eisel, Adriana and Andrew Popich IV, all of Monongahela.She was preceded in death by father, Andrew Popich Sr.; and brothers, Andrew James Jr. and Anthony (Tanny) Popich.Following the CDC recomendations and Pennsylvania restrictions, family visitaion will be 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road (Route 50), Cecil, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, followed by a Christian Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Cecil, with Father George Deville officiating.Interment will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Cecil.











