Charlotte J. Tigner (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA
15057-1428
(724)-926-2300
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
Obituary
Charlotte J. "Boots" Tigner, 79, formerly of Midway, passed Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

She was born November 28, 1939, in Midway, a daughter of Clarence and Julia Reed Tigner.

Ms. Tigner was a graduate of Midway High School. In 1957, she was employed by Gulf Oil as a purchasing director. She then worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 10 years.

Charlotte loved to gamble at the casino. She enjoyed playing cards and traveling.

Surviving are a brother, Robert "Sam" (Karen) Tigner of Scott Township; a sister, Cathy Tigner of Imperial; sister-in-law Mary Alice Tigner of Crafton; two nieces, Ashley Duncan and Jennifer Saville; two nephews, Samuel and Patrick Tigner; four great-nephews and a lifetime group of friends.

Deceased is a brother, Charles "Chuck" Tigner.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, where services will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Interment will follow in Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to , River Walk Corporate Centre, 333 E. Carson Street, Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 16, 2019
