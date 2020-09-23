Charlotte L. Hubbard, 91, was called to Heaven Friday, September, 18, 2020. Charlotte lived most of her life in West Virginia and Pennsylvania, moving to the Villages in 1996.

She is survived by her daughters, Charlene Wells (Paul), Libby Franks (George) and Teresa Ford (Larry); six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John S. Hubbard Jr.; her grandson, Brian Keith Ransom; her parents, John and Vada Denver; her sister, Delores McCoy; and her two brothers, Donald and John Michael Denver.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 27, in The Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Fla. Ten (10) people will be allowed in the building at one time and masks are required. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, in the Chapel of Christian Faith, 1401 Paradise Drive, The Villages, FL 32159. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla.

To view the visitation, please visit https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/589036514. To view the funeral service live, visit https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/944039002.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162, or Chapel of Christian Faith, 1401 Paradise Drive, The Villages, FL 32159.

Condolences can be shared at hiers-baxley.com.