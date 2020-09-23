1/1
Charlotte L. Hubbard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charlotte L. Hubbard, 91, was called to Heaven Friday, September, 18, 2020. Charlotte lived most of her life in West Virginia and Pennsylvania, moving to the Villages in 1996.

She is survived by her daughters, Charlene Wells (Paul), Libby Franks (George) and Teresa Ford (Larry); six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John S. Hubbard Jr.; her grandson, Brian Keith Ransom; her parents, John and Vada Denver; her sister, Delores McCoy; and her two brothers, Donald and John Michael Denver.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 27, in The Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Fla. Ten (10) people will be allowed in the building at one time and masks are required. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, in the Chapel of Christian Faith, 1401 Paradise Drive, The Villages, FL 32159. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla.

To view the visitation, please visit https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/589036514. To view the funeral service live, visit https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/944039002.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162, or Chapel of Christian Faith, 1401 Paradise Drive, The Villages, FL 32159.

Condolences can be shared at hiers-baxley.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services - Wedgewood
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chapel of Christian Faith
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services - Wedgewood
3975 Wedgewood Lane
The Villages, FL 32162
(352) 561-8048
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved