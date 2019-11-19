Charlotte Shriver Johnson, 89, of Waynesburg, died at 5:10 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Sunday, August 10, 1930, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Charles W. Shriver Sr. and Phoebe Hawkins Shriver.

Mrs. Johnson was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, hunting with her husband, working on the farm and tole painting. She especially loved her pets.

She worked for 32 years for Greenway Manufacturing in Waynesburg as a supervisor, retiring in September 1986.

Her husband, Wesley L. "Bud" Johnson, whom she married January 17, 1949, died September 5, 2013.

Surviving are a daughter, Sharon (Mark) Kiger of Waynesburg; two sons, Steve (Holly) Johnson of Waynesburg and Jay Johnson of Waynesburg; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.

Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Via Quest Hospice provided excellent care to Charlotte.

Deceased are a son, Charles Wesley Johnson, and three brothers, Charles W. Shriver Jr., James R. "Bumblebee" Shriver Sr. and H. Leslie Shriver

At the request of the deceased, visitation and services will be private, with the Rev. James Lewis Sr. and the Rev. Kathy Higgins officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Whiteley Township, Greene County. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, is entrusted with her services.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

