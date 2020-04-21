Chauncey E. "Buck" Bryner, 78, of West Alexander, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, in his home.

He was born July 18, 1941, in Washington, a son of the late Earl C. Bryner and Betty McGary Bryner.

Mr. Bryner graduated from Trinity High School, attended Muskingum College, and served in the U.S. Army. He worked in inventory control for Zee Medical for eight years and Star Dynamics for more than 20 years.

Mr. Bryner was an avid Lego builder and enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

On December 31, 1979, he married Toni Booth, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Amie E. (Jack) Buel of Avella and Heather M. (Adam) Charles of Hamilton, Ohio; a stepbrother, Kent H. Bryner; seven grandchildren, Emily, Jamie, Jossie, Aubrey, Libby, Penny and Molly; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Sara Jane Ostovic, and a sister, Joyce B. "Joy" Bryner Givens.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd.

