Cherlyn L. Dillon Barca, 79, of West Mifflin, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

She was the daughter of Jean Hunt West and the late William J. Dillon. She was the beloved wife of the late Emil J. Barca; loving mother of Eric J. (Nancy) Barca of North Huntingdon and Chris R. (Donna) Barca of McDonald; cherished grandmother of Jaimie, Anthony, Dominic and Emily Barca, Sarah (Tim) Smith and the late Eric Barca; great-grandmother of Ezra and Henley Smith; dear sister of Terri (Albert) Andy, Robert (BeBe) Faux and Diane (Steven) Ritter; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family appreciates the loving and wonderful care provided to Cherlyn by her caregivers. Cherlyn will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, September 20, in the George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc., 3511 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120, 412-461-6394. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Resurrection Church, West Mifflin. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park.

