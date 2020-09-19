1/1
Cherlyn L. (Dillon) Barca
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cherlyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Cherlyn L. Dillon Barca, 79, of West Mifflin, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

She was the daughter of Jean Hunt West and the late William J. Dillon. She was the beloved wife of the late Emil J. Barca; loving mother of Eric J. (Nancy) Barca of North Huntingdon and Chris R. (Donna) Barca of McDonald; cherished grandmother of Jaimie, Anthony, Dominic and Emily Barca, Sarah (Tim) Smith and the late Eric Barca; great-grandmother of Ezra and Henley Smith; dear sister of Terri (Albert) Andy, Robert (BeBe) Faux and Diane (Steven) Ritter; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family appreciates the loving and wonderful care provided to Cherlyn by her caregivers. Cherlyn will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, September 20, in the George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc., 3511 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120, 412-461-6394. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Resurrection Church, West Mifflin. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park.

Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Resurrection Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved