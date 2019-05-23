Cherryl Ilene Forsythe, 73, of California, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in UPMC Montefiore.

She was born April 6, 1946, in Barnesville, Minn., the youngest child of Irwin and Carolyne Scheffler Swenson.

After completing nursing school in North Dakota, she married her husband, Ronald, and moved with him to his home state of Pennsylvania, and shortly thereafter began her long nursing career in the Brownsville Hospital Emergency Room. Through her lifelong dedication to caregiving, she was a school nurse, a vocational instructor and a home health nurse and supervisor. During those years, she raised two sons, earned a bachelor's degree in Nursing from California University of Pennsylvania, and nurtured a love of gardening. She retired in 2005 to focus her caregiving on her ailing husband. In her latter years, she enjoyed shopping, dining out, watching baseball, making desserts, spending time with family at the Rice's Landing Boat Club and visiting her granddaughters in Washington state.

Cherryl was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Clarence Swenson; her brother, Lowell Swenson; and her husband of 38 years, Ronald L. Forsythe.

Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Ione Lass of Barnesville, Minn.; sons Aaron Forsythe and wife Anne of Kent, Wash., and Neil Forsythe and wife Maria Rossi of California, Pa.; her three granddaughters, Athena, Astrid and Arwen Forsythe of Kent; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, in Mariscotti Funeral Home, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, PA 15419, and until 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, when funeral services will begin with Pastor Dawn Hargraves officiating.

Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.

