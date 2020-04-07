Cheryl Ann Clutter

Guest Book
  • "Mrs. Clutter and family, We are saddened to hear of Annie's..."
Service Information
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA
15136
(412)-787-1800
Obituary
Send Flowers

After a long and courageous fight against breast cancer, Cheryl Ann "Annie" Clutter, 62, passed away April 4, 2020, at Donnell House in Washington. Annie received wonderful care from the many doctors, nurses, technicians and aides throughout this battle.

She is survived by her mother, Dorothy M. Clutter of Washington; two sisters, Patricia N. Clutter of Erie and Sandra "Sam" Clutter of Mt. Lebanon; sister-in-law, Lynn Campsey of Avon Lake, Ohio; two nephews and their families, William McMillen Clutter, Samantha Handley, Sadie Clutter and Ian Clutter of Evanston, Ill., and Matthew McLain Clutter, Rebekka Kuhn and Denis Clutter of Ann Arbor, Mich.; Frankie Garrison of Washington, a close friend whom Annie thought of as a sister; and Annie's dog Lacey, the Lulu hound.

Deceased are her father, William R. "Pete" Clutter; and her brother, William R. Clutter Jr.

For those who would like to donate in Annie's memory, please consider giving to Concordia Hospice of Washington and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

A gathering in Annie's memory will be held at a future date.

Please view online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com
Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 7, 2020
bullet Breast Cancer
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.