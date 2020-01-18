Cheryl Ann Moore, 58, of Finleyville, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at AHN Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills Borough.

She was born December 8, 1961, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Beverly Grable Haney of Baldwin and the late Lawrence Haney.

Mrs. Moore was employed as a dietician with South Park School District and was a member of Jefferson Hills Bible Church.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband, Glenn Moore; a son, Michael Moore of Bethel Park; a daughter, Ashley Moore of Finleyville; two brothers, Larry Haney of Mt. Oliver and Jim Haney of Baldwin; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 19, at Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, with Pastor Chris Jerin officiating. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.

