Cheryl Ann Moore (1961 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Ann Moore.
Service Information
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA
15332
(724)-348-7171
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cheryl Ann Moore, 58, of Finleyville, died Friday, January 17, 2020, at AHN Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills Borough.

She was born December 8, 1961, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Beverly Grable Haney of Baldwin and the late Lawrence Haney.

Mrs. Moore was employed as a dietician with South Park School District and was a member of Jefferson Hills Bible Church.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband, Glenn Moore; a son, Michael Moore of Bethel Park; a daughter, Ashley Moore of Finleyville; two brothers, Larry Haney of Mt. Oliver and Jim Haney of Baldwin; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 19, at Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, with Pastor Chris Jerin officiating. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.

Condolences to kegelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.