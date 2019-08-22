Cheryl L. Sicchitano

Obituary
Cheryl L. Sicchitano, 66 of Clarksville, PA passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 in her home.

She was born August 25, 1952 in Bentleyville a daughter of the late Anthony and Erma Grable Sicchitano.

A homemaker, Cheryl was a 1970 graduate of Bentworth High School.

Surviving is one son, Ryan Sicchitano (Constance) of Bethel Park; two grandchildren, Nicolina and Illyana Sicchitano; three sisters, Patricia Richards, Linda Richards, both of Bentleyville, and Barbara Sicchitano of Carmichaels; two brothers, Bradley and Ron Sicchitano, both of Bentleyville.

Deceased are her long -time companion Richard L. Cannon Sr.; and a brother, Anthony Sicchitano.

All services are private and under the direction of the Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA. Interment will be in Horn Cemetery. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 22, 2019
