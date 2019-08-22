Cheryl L. Sicchitano, 66 of Clarksville, PA passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 in her home.

She was born August 25, 1952 in Bentleyville a daughter of the late Anthony and Erma Grable Sicchitano.

A homemaker, Cheryl was a 1970 graduate of Bentworth High School.

Surviving is one son, Ryan Sicchitano (Constance) of Bethel Park; two grandchildren, Nicolina and Illyana Sicchitano; three sisters, Patricia Richards, Linda Richards, both of Bentleyville, and Barbara Sicchitano of Carmichaels; two brothers, Bradley and Ron Sicchitano, both of Bentleyville.

Deceased are her long -time companion Richard L. Cannon Sr.; and a brother, Anthony Sicchitano.

All services are private and under the direction of the Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA. Interment will be in Horn Cemetery.