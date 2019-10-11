Cheryl L. Soubie, 67, of McDonald, passed Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

She was born August 31, 1952, a daughter of Francis and Mary Brown Soubie.

Mrs. Soubie was a graduate of West Allegheny Class of 1971. She worked for St. Clair Hospital in the cafeteria.

Cheryl loved shopping at local flea markets.

Surviving are a brother, Ronald Soubie of Conneaut Lake; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Soubie of McDonald; two nephews, David Soubie of McDonald and Matthew Norton of Coraopolis; two nieces, Michele Brown of Holland, Ohio, and Alayna Stiffler of Virginia; and a companion, Bill Walker of McDonald.

Deceased are a brother, Frank Soubie; a nephew, Michael Norton; and a sister-in-law, Carole Soubie.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, October 12, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Nation Funeral Home Inc.