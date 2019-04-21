Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Lee Kovalic Musick.

Cheryl Lee Kovalic Musick, 69, of Carmichaels, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital, and is now among the stars, joining her beloved parents, John Kovalic and Helen Brozik Kovalic, who gave birth to her May 4, 1949, in Waynesburg.

She is survived by her son, Craig Musick of Carmichaels; former spouse George M. Musick; three sisters, Helen Perry of Bobtown, Patti Pancoast of Greensboro and Carol Przyhocki of Michigan; a brother, Jack Kovalic of Uniontown; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, special great-nephew John Perry, and a great-great-nephew.

Due to the nature of her long-term illness, Cheryl has requested there be no viewing and services at this time. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a date and time to be announced by Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, 15 North Main Street, Point Marion.

Memorial gifts may be made to Cheryl's son, Craig Musick, 235 Glades Run Road, Carmichaels, PA 15320, to help with the expenses associated with her illness and funeral services.