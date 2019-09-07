Cheryl Lynn Knestrick, 66, of Washington, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

She was born March 14, 1953, in Washington, a daughter of the late Sammy J. Insana and Mary Lou Lightner Insana.

A graduate of Trinity High School, Mrs. Knestrick worked at WT Grant Co. in the credit department, as a dental assistant for Drs. Hoop and Drewitz, and assisted in tax preparation for Accounting Solutions.

Her passion was her family, especially her daughter and her three grandchildren. She was very involved in their activities and was definitely their biggest cheerleader and fan! She also enjoyed cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins.

Mrs. Knestrick was a member of St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church.

On October 2, 1976, she married John Knestrick, who survives. She was a wonderful wife for 43 years.

Also surviving are a daughter, Michelle (James) Myers of Winchester, Va.; three grandchildren, Riley, Samuel and Abigail Myers; three brothers, Peter (Cathy) Insana of Rhode Island, Sam (Sue) Insana of Fishersville, Va., and James (Ann Marie) Insana of Cantonment, Fla.; nieces and nephews Erin Marr, Craig Insana, Kristen Stedman, Ryan Insana, Marc Insana, Sara Bennington, Dr. Mark Knestrick and Krysta Knestrick; an uncle, Lawrence Insana; and aunts Patty Insana, Frances White and Frances Rugg.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, September 9, in St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church, Washington. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Scenery Hill.

