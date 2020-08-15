Chester Aaron Wasnik, 60, of Cecil Towship, passed away August 9, 2020.

He was born October 3, 1959, in Canonsburg, a son of Nancy Strogish Wasnik and the late Chester Wasnik Jr.

Aaron worked at Friendship Village for over 20 years. He was a member of the Meadowlands Sportsmen's Club and was an avid hunter, fisherman and kayaker. He will be sadly missed by his two horses, Rosie and Lily.

Surviving, along with his mother, are his loving and devoted companion, Lisa Battistone; four siblings, Lori (Larry) Kobertz, Teri Maple, Bryon Wasnik and Amanda (late Michael) Serrino; two nieces, Meghan Hunter, Sarah (James) Baber; and a nephew, Bryon Wasnik Jr.; two great-nephews, Eli Hunter and Henry Baber; and two great-nieces, Kaitlyn and Anna Baber.

All services will be private by the Warchol Funeral Home, Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Aaron's memory to United Network for Organ Sharing (unos.org) or the Washington Area Humane Society, washingtonpashelter.org. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com