Chester Gasior Jr. (1935 - 2019)
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA
15332
(724)-348-7171
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Finleyville, PA
Chester Gasior, Jr., 84, of Finleyville, died peacefully Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

He was born April 6, 1935 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Chester and Helen Maslauskas Gasior.

Mr. Gasior was retired as a boiler operator with the former J&L Steel Corporation in Pittsburgh. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville and served in the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his wife, LaVerne Merkel Gasior; three sons, Chet Gasior (Melissa) of Canonsburg, Paul Gasior of Finleyville and David Gasior of Monongahela; a daughter, Darlene Reynolds (Michael) of Greentree; a brother, Victor Gasior of Daytona Beach Fla.; two sisters, Helen Groves and Edie Woods, both of Daytona Beach Fla.; five granddaughters, Rebecca, Miranda, Kaitlyn, Michaela and Cassidy; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, Supervisor, David P. Kegel, Director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to a .
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 22, 2019
