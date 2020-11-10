1/1
Chester W. Bednar
Chester W. "Chet" Bednar, 82, of North Strabane Township, passed Saturday, November 7, 2020, after a valiant 6-year battle with cancer.

He was a son of the late Chester and Mavis Bednar; beloved husband of 39 years to Toni Bednar; loving father of Chester A. Bednar and Brett D. Bednar; cherished stepfather of Dawn Gradkowski Reinhart; adored stepgrandfather of Donald J. And Alexandra Gray Reinhart; dear brother of James (Diane) Bednar and Fred (Susan) Bednar; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Chet was a broadcast engineer for 37 years for WQED TV in Pittsburgh. He was an avid softball player, weight lifter and outdoorsman. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Interment will be private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

View and sign the family's guest book at pittsburghcremation.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-260-5546
