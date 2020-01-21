Chris A. Chamberlin, 63, of Venetia, passed away peacefully, Saturday, January 18, 2020, with family by his side. He was born March 19, 1956, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Robert and Doris Chamberlin.

Mr. Chamberlin was passionate about music. Chris enjoyed vacationing with his family to the Outer Banks where they would visit the Wild Horses at Corolla Village.

Chris is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Louise "Lou" Chamberlin; four children, Corinne Chamberlin, Cory Chamberlin, Brittany (Josh) Young and Ethan Coyle; and two grandchildren, Marlee and Dalton Young.

All services will be private. Contributions in memory of Chris may be made to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, www.corollawildhorses.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Beinhauer Funeral Home. Please add tributes at beinhaur.com.