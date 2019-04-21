Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christa Marie Ward.

Christa Marie Ward, 42, of Eighty Four, unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Beloved by all, Christa was born September 16, 1976, in Edison, N.J., a daughter of the late James P. Ward Jr. and Clara A. Welsh Ward

Christa was a graduate of Piscataway, N.J., Vocational & Technical High School.

She most recently worked as a health care giver to the elderly in Carmichaels.

Christa is survived by a large loving family, including her very special friend, Le Moore; siblings Edythe Marx, James P. Ward III, Helen Burson, Stephen J. Ward (Kristy) and Shannon Ferrari (Marc); and many nieces, nephews, cousins she helped raise and aunts and uncles.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in Cokeburg Volunteer Fire Department Hall.

Arrangements are entrusted to Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.