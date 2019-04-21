Christa Marie Ward, 42, of Eighty Four, unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Beloved by all, Christa was born September 16, 1976, in Edison, N.J., a daughter of the late James P. Ward Jr. and Clara A. Welsh Ward
Christa was a graduate of Piscataway, N.J., Vocational & Technical High School.
She most recently worked as a health care giver to the elderly in Carmichaels.
Christa is survived by a large loving family, including her very special friend, Le Moore; siblings Edythe Marx, James P. Ward III, Helen Burson, Stephen J. Ward (Kristy) and Shannon Ferrari (Marc); and many nieces, nephews, cousins she helped raise and aunts and uncles.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in Cokeburg Volunteer Fire Department Hall.
Arrangements are entrusted to Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.