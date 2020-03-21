Christi Y. Reece, 62, of Bethel Park, formerly of Fish Creek, W.Va., died at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital, Mt. Lebanon, of an apparent heart attack.

She was born Friday, April 5, 1957, in South Carolina, a daughter of the late Al Reece and Mary Elizabeth McAbee Reece.

Christi enjoyed gardening, exercising, riding her four wheeler and traveling. She worked as a social worker for West Virginia, retiring in 2017.

Surviving are one daughter, Calli Crouse of Pittsburgh; one sister, Theresa Reece of Denver, Colo.; one brother, Phillip Reece of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.

As per Christi's request, she will be cremated. A celebration of life service will be held at a time and date to be announced once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Arrangements are entrusted to Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

