Christina E. Resek Gray
Christina E. Resek Gray, 83, of Beaver, formerly of Waynesburg, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.Born September 12, 1936, in Fredonia, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Theresa Bayuk Resek.Christina retired from Community Action Southwest, where she worked at the Greene County Daycare for 20 years and Greene County Head Start for nine years. She enjoyed working with children, playing bingo and watching baseball.Christina was a lifelong member of Women of the Moose, Waynesburg Chapter 888, and the First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg.Surviving are two sons, Kevin Gray and wife Kelly of Beaver, Joseph Gray and wife Diana of New Port, W.Va.; brother John Gray and wife Grace of Slippery Rock; sister-in-law Delphine Resek of Fredonia; a granddaughter, Christina; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, deceased are Theresa Kasula, Mary Gamerlengo, Peter Resek and Rudy Resek.As per Christina's wishes, all services were private.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Corless-Matter Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1133 Church Street, Ambridge, PA 15003www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer-Matter Funeral Home - Ambridge
1133 Church Street
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-1500
