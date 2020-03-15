Christina Louise Marunich-Murphy, 50, of Washington, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

She was born November 8, 1969, in Natrona Heights, a daughter of Dan and Elona Marshalek Marunich of Washington.

Christina graduated from Trinity High School and earned an associate's degree in horticulture at Joliet Junior College in Illinois.

She worked as a landscaper and was involved in rescuing pit bulls.

Christina loved the ocean and enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are a daughter, Ericha Murphy Tow of Colorado; a brother, Daniel Marunich of Washington; two sisters, Michelle Haremaker of Leesburg, Fla., and Holly Michlovic of Washington; and nieces and nephews TJ, JJ, CJ and Kylie.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.