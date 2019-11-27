Christina Marie Fender

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina Marie Fender.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Christina Marie Fender, 53, of Burgettstown, peacefully passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Donald Beckett and her loving mother, Alberta Sinan.

Christina was known to be the best gardener and she loved to decorate her home.

She is survived by her mother, Alberta Sinan; two children, Kristi (Robert) Camp and Chad (Krysta) Stroud; four grandchildren; and one brother, Donald Beckett.

She truly lived her life to the fullest.

Funeral arrangements by All Counties Cremation Services, 164 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317, 724-705-4580. All services will be private.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.