Christina Marie Fender, 53, of Burgettstown, peacefully passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Donald Beckett and her loving mother, Alberta Sinan.

Christina was known to be the best gardener and she loved to decorate her home.

She is survived by her mother, Alberta Sinan; two children, Kristi (Robert) Camp and Chad (Krysta) Stroud; four grandchildren; and one brother, Donald Beckett.

She truly lived her life to the fullest.

Funeral arrangements by All Counties Cremation Services, 164 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317, 724-705-4580. All services will be private.